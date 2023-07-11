Huntersville Police searching for suspects in armed robbery

The employees reported that two of the three men appeared to have handguns, and the men also had sledgehammers.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department is searching for suspects after an armed robbery at a jewelry store.

Police responded to Fink’s Jewelers on Birkdale Commons Parkway around noon on Tuesday after a report of an armed robbery.

Employees told officials that three men entered the business wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks covering their faces. The employees reported that two of the three men appeared to have handguns, and the men also had sledgehammers.

Huntersville Police said the suspects had employees move to one part of the store, then while one suspect remained at the store's entrance, the other two smashed glass cabinets to remove jewelry.

The men then left the scene in one or two vehicles, though Huntersville Police said vehicle information is not yet available.

No employees were injured, according to police, and the smashed display cases were the only reported damages.

Anyone with information about the incident or related video from the area is asked to contact Detective Tim Lesser at 704-464-5349 or tlesser@huntersville.org or North Meck Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.