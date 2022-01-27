Huntersville Police: Potential homicide involving a missing person under investigation

Police are still early into the investigation but have a person of interest in custody. There is no threat to the community, according to Huntersville Police.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police is investigating a potential homicide involving a missing person. Police said the investigation started after the department received information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police confirmed what appears to be human remains were found on Comanche Road, which is off Hambright Road and near Lake Norman Charter Elementary School.

Police are still early into the investigation but have a person of interest in custody. There is no threat to the community, according to Huntersville Police.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to contact the Huntersville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 704-464-5400.

