HPD: Search for suspect underway after victim from North Mecklenburg Park shooting dies

Police say the shooting happened during a fight on Aug. 29.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Investigators with the Huntersville Police Department say a man who was shot in North Mecklenburg Park in August has died from his injuries, and a search is underway for the suspect.

According to officials, the shooting stemmed from a fight on a basketball court on Sunday, Aug. 29, at the park. The identity of the victim involved in the altercation has not been released at this time by investigators.

The department released a composite sketch of the alleged suspect believed to be involved with the homicide investigation on Monday, Sept. 13.

HOMICIDE - HELP IDENTIFYING! A composite sketch was completed of the alleged suspect involved in the Homicide that occurred at North Mecklenburg Park on 8/29/2021. pic.twitter.com/NfXBmEsmsS — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) September 13, 2021

HPD said the suspect is described as a light skin black male, or possibly Hispanic male, with frizzy hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-464-5400.

Tips may also be made anonymously to North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.