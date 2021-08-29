HPD: Search for suspect underway after victim from North Mecklenburg Park shooting dies

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Investigators with the Huntersville Police Department say a man who was shot in North Mecklenburg Park in August has died from his injuries, and a search is underway for the suspect.
According to officials, the shooting stemmed from a fight on a basketball court on Sunday, Aug. 29, at the park. The identity of the victim involved in the altercation has not been released at this time by investigators.
The department released a composite sketch of the alleged suspect believed to be involved with the homicide investigation on Monday, Sept. 13.
HPD said the suspect is described as a light skin black male, or possibly Hispanic male, with frizzy hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-464-5400.
Tips may also be made anonymously to North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.
According to HPD, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.