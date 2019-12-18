HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — When a stolen car crashed outside Hopewell High School in Huntersville Friday, the school was placed on lockdown as police pursued five juveniles from the crash.

The Nissan, which was possibly stolen out of Charlotte, crashed Wednesday morning. Officers from the Huntersville Police Department pursed five suspects on foot.

A short time later, officials arrested four of the juveniles. The fifth suspect has been identified and is still wanted, police said.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash or when the car was originally stolen.

The suspects are not being identified pubicly because they are juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or Northern Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

