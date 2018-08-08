HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police are investigating after a Waffle House was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday.

Detectives said the robbery happened around 4:15 a.m. at the Waffle House on Statesville Road. The suspect entered the store and demanded cash before running away from the property.

The suspect is described as a black male with a slim build and shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, gold-framed glasses and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

