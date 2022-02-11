Husband charged with wife's death in Union County

A law-enforcement tactical team responded to the home on Paddle Wheel Lane in Indian Trail Friday.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A Union County man has been arrested and charged in the death of his wife, the Union County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Around 10:15 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the home on Paddle Wheel Lane. After receiving information that there may be a deceased person inside the home, detectives and the Special Response Team, made up of law enforcement in tactical gear, also responded to the neighborhood

Inside the home, authorities found the deceased, identified as 48-year-old Ashley Drinnon. Investigators have charged her 53-year-old husband, Timothy Drinnon, with first-degree murder.

"Detectives remain hard at work determining Drinnion's potential motives in the killing of his wife and will continue to follow up on any and all leads that may arise," Union County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. James Maye said in a released statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere .

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.