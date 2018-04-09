A husband and wife were arrested on murder charges in Lincolnton Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene around 6 a.m. at 2005 East Main Street for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of a business. The victim, Christopher Alexander Easter, was pronounced dead minutes later.

Jason John Carwile and Carolyn Ashley Carwile were charged with murder and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

If you have any information about this case, call Lincolnton Police Dept. at 704-736-8900 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

