CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Problems continue to plague the I-77 toll lane project.

Last week, NBC Charlotte reported on the scramble to replace concrete barricades that were found to be below state safety standards.

Last Friday, a subcontractor on the project was accused of driving drunk in the part of the construction zone he worked at.

Troopers charged Joaquin Grancho with driving while impaired and driving while his license was revoked.

This is the third time he has faced a DWI charge. In the previous cases, he was placed on probation.

Investigators say he was driving the wrong way in the median, was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol.

Grancho is the owner of Pavers, Walls and Stamped Concrete and is a subcontractor on the I-77 project.

The main contractor, Sugar Creek Construction, said it was investigating and the company's spokesperson Heather DeLapp wrote in a statement, “…we will not punish the local employees for the poor choice that was made by Mr. Grancho.”

DeLapp went on to say disciplinary action would be taken accordingly, adding, “we have a zero tolerance policy for alcohol-related incidents and any unsafe behaviors in the work area.”

Grancho’s concrete company was not the company found to be at fault in installing concrete barriers without rebar, as required by safety standards.

DeLapp says Grancho’s company has been involved in the project for about a year and a half and had performed well.

