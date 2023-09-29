Person shot along I-85, Medic reports

WCNC Charlotte has asked CMPD for further details. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after an apparent shooting on I-85 in Charlotte.

Medic confirmed the patient was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries around 7:10 p.m. The agency said the call came in from the northbound side of the highway near the exit to Statesville Road.

WCNC Charlotte has asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for information about what happened. Drivers should seek alternate routes as the investigation continues.

There have been at least three shootings on interstate highways in Charlotte since the beginning of 2023. More recently, police investigated a shooting on the interstate in north Charlotte in June. A victim was wounded while in a ride-share car. Another shooting near the I-85 and I-485 interchange unfolded back in March as well.

The first highway shooting of the year happened in February. That incident happened along the ramp from I-77 northbound to I-85 northbound. That victim faced serious injuries.

