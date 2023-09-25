Shooting shuts down all lanes of I-77 in Charlotte

All lanes of Interstate 77 are closed after Clanton Road because of a shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 at Clanton Road are closed following a shooting.

The northbound lanes are closed at Exit 7. The closure is backing up traffic for miles all the way back to the South Carolina state line.

At this time, the southbound lanes remain open to traffic trying to leave Uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is on-scene investigating. Medic said they transported one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

To detour around the crash, drivers can use Billy Graham Parkway or Interstate 485 to avoid the closure. All northbound interstate traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 7.

