MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — If you're under the age of 17, you better not be out past midnight in Myrtle Beach or you could go to jail.

The City of Myrtle Beach tweeted a reminder about their juvenile curfew Wednesday ahead of the busy summer vacation season.

According to the tweet, the curfew runs from midnight until 6 a.m. for nearly everyone under 17. Penalties for violating curfew can be up to $500 or 30 days in jail and parents could also be charged.

