7 arrested for operating illegal massage parlors in Charlotte, Gastonia and other cities

Seven people face prostitution charges for allegedly running illegal massage parlors in multiple cities across the Carolinas.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives arrested seven people in connection to the alleged operation of illegal massage parlors in several cities, including Charlotte, Gastonia and Indian Trail.

At the beginning of 2023, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) said it began investigating complaints of illegal massage parlors operating out of Winston-Salem neighborhoods.

Detectives said two women - Li Huang, 49, and Chongmei Wei, 59 - owned the parlors in Winston-Salem. During further investigation, detectives said they found eight other parlors connected to Huang and Wei.

The following parlors were found in these cities:

Two in Gastonia, North Carolina

One in Indian Trail, North Carolina

One in Charlotte, North Carolina

One in Greensboro, North Carolina

One in Columbia, South Carolina

Two in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Huang and Wei were arrested and charged with promoting prostitution and continuing a criminal enterprise.

Detectives said five other people connected to the illegal parlors were arrested on various prostitution charges.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart