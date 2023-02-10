Detectives arrested two women accused of operating illegal massage parlors. Five more people were arrested on prostitution charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Detectives arrested seven people accused of operating illegal massage parlors in several cities, including Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

At the beginning of 2023, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) said it began investigating complaints of illegal massage parlors operating out of Winston-Salem neighborhoods.

Detectives said two women - Li Huang, 49, and Chongmei Wei, 59 - owned the parlors in Winston-Salem. During further investigation, detectives said they found eight other parlors connected to Huang and Wei.

The parlors were found in the following cities:

2 in Winston-Salem (Mill Street and Thurston Street)

2 in Gastonia, NC

1 in Indian Trail, NC

1 in Charlotte, NC

1 in Greensboro, NC (Guilford College Road)

1 in Columbia, SC

2 in Rock Hill, SC

Huang and Wei were arrested and charged with promoting prostitution and continuing a criminal enterprise.

Detectives said five other people connected to the illegal parlors were arrested on various prostitution charges.

Other arrests included:

Haiyan Chen, 52, charged with promoting prostitution

Zuying Liu, 60, charged with solicitation of prostitution

Liling Liang, 59, charged with promoting prostitution

Quilan Shen, 57, charged with promoting prostitution

Hsiang-Chai Lin, 56, charged with solicitation of prostitution

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Other crime stories: