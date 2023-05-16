Girl missing for 6 years found in Asheville

Kayla Unbehaun, who is now 15 years old, is in North Carolina Division of Social Services custody now and will be reunited with her family soon.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A then-9-year-old who was allegedly abducted in 2017 by her non-custodial mother in northern Illinois was found safe in Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday after someone recognized her mother from a Netflix series, NBC Chicago reports.

Kayla Unbehaun's mother, Heather Unbehaun, allegedly took Kayla from South Elgin, Illinois, on July 5, 2017. According to reports Kayla's father had gone to pick up Kayla that day, but he discovered Heather had packed up their car and left town with Kayla.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office issued a warrant for Heather weeks later. Still, no one had seen them until a woman in an Asheville Plato's Closet said she recognized Heather from media reports and called the police.

The Netflix series "Unsolved Mysteries" featured Kayla's disappearance alongside multiple other pending family abduction cases back in November 2022.

Kayla’s dad, Ryan, shared the following reaction to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children:



“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. I also want to thank all of the followers on the "Bring Kayla Home” Facebook page, who helped keep her story alive and were instrumental in spreading awareness. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”

Kayla, who is now 15 years old, is now in North Carolina Division of Social Services custody and will be reunited with her family soon. Less than a month ago, the NCMEC published an age-progressed photo of what Kayla would possibly look like at age 15.

Her mother was arrested and most likely will be extradited to northern Illinois to face charges.

