CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A horrifying case of road rage on a busy Charlotte road has one woman warning other drivers. Officials say the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it right at a woman while she was in the passenger seat.

Police are still searching for that armed man.

This all happened on Brookshire Boulevard near I-85.

Ashley, the road rage victim, said she was worried the man was going to kill her. For her safety, NBC Charlotte is not providing Ashley's last name.

"If this man kills me and takes my children and my family away from me..." Ashley said.

A morning drive with her husband turned into a near-death experience.

"I look at him and go, 'What are you doing?' And he picks his gun up and waves it like that and then points it at my face," Ashley said.

NBC Charlotte asked Ashley what was going through her head when the man pointed the gun at her.

"Oh s---! I'm looking at a gun in my face," Ashley said.

Officials say road rage cases are on the rise.

Two young children are recovering after being shot in a suspected road rage incident from over the weekend. The shots rang out Saturday in Mount Airy. In that case, police arrested 41-year-old Byron Green. He faces a number of charges.

Earlier this month, Matthews Police were searching for a driver who shot at another car on I-485 four times.

"It's worse now than it's ever been," said a law enforcement officer.

In 2018, AAA's most aggressive driving report revealed nearly 80 percent of all drivers engage in some type of aggressive driving, approximately 4 percent of drivers or roughly 8 million people will go to extremes.

"To roll your window down and stick a gun in someone's face and point it at them like you're going to shoot them is not okay," Ashley said.

