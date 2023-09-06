Homicide investigation launched, suspect in custody: Union County deputies

The scene was located along Providence Hills Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating a homicide that unfolded in Indian Trail on Wednesday.

A Facebook post from the office said crime scene personnel were present at a home along Providence Hills Drive, near Savannah Hills Drive. Deputies noted they had a suspect in custody and that the crime appeared to be an isolated incident, with no further threat to the community.

Active Homicide Investigation in the Indian Trail Area UCSO deputies, detectives, and crime scene personnel are... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The names of the suspect and the deceased have not been shared as of publication. Further details, including the time it happened, were not immediately available.

WCNC Charlotte will provide updates once they are made available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the main office at (704)283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at (704)283-5600. Tips can also be shared using the free app from the sheriff's office on iOS or Android.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts