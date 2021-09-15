An infant's remains were found buried in Statesville. Deputies say they were brought from High Point.

A man has been charged with concealing or failing to report the child's death.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old man is charged for not reporting the death of an infant that was brought from High Point and buried behind a home in Statesville.

In a news release on Thursday, the sheriff's office said they were made aware of a body possibly being buried behind a home along Tomlin Mill Road on Sept. 6, 2021. Deputies responded to the home and searched for evidence. They also contacted the High Point Police Department, as they were alerted in their tip the body was brought from High Point.

Deputies found a shallow grave behind the home, with a box laid inside. Within the box were the remains of a small infant. The infant's remains were sent to North Carolina Baptist Hospital for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office says the 19-year-old, identified as Alex Holden Best, was interviewed about how the remains were buried. A female at the scene also provided a statement about what happened, but deputies so far have not revealed any details beyond the fact the remains from High Point were brought to the Statesville home. Deputies said the High Point Police Department was investigating the child's death.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to High Point police for more information.