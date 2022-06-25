Infant dead, child wounded after shooting in Charlotte, police say

The one-year-old child died at the hospital, while the seven-year-old child faced non-life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An infant is dead and an older child wounded after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots rang out in an apartment complex Saturday night.

CMPD said they responded to Wallace Road in southeast Charlotte around 8 p.m. for a reported assault with a deadly weapon. Officers say they found a 1-year-old child and a 7-year-old child with apparent gunshot wounds. While the older child faced non-life-threatening injuries, police say the infant died at a hospital.

CMPD's homicide unit has now launched an investigation. The department also noted Child Protective Services has been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS to talk with a detective. Anonymous tips can also be phoned into Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submitted online.

