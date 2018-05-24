A 1-year-old girl died after being left in a truck at an East Nashville home on Wednesday evening, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The infant was found by her adoptive mother in a car seat in the family's pickup truck, which was parked outside their home on Virginia Avenue.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

The child was pronounced dead when she was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital.

The adoptive father "forgot about the child" after dropping off the girl's sibling at day care, according to police. It is unclear how long the infant stayed inside the truck.

Authorities have not identified the child or parents, and an investigation is ongoing.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved