High Point police say the baby's mother ran back inside her apartment after starting the car with the child inside. When she returned, the car was gone.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two teenagers were charged with second-degree kidnapping and motor vehicle theft after stealing a car with a baby inside, according to police.

It happened Sunday afternoon. High Point police said the baby's mother started her car to warm it up and strapped her baby in a car seat. Jacobs ran back inside her apartment, in Brentwood Crossing, for a moment, and when she returned, the 9-month-old and her car were gone.

"I just didn't know what to do, my heart was beating so fast, my heart was racing," Mother of the 9-month-old Brittany Jacobs said.

While waiting in panic, Jacobs said she didn't know what to do, thankfully relief came soon.

"I could just hear on the radio what they were saying, so when they said that they got the car, my baby, it was just like a sense of relief," Jacobs said.

She said it's a lesson everyone can learn from.

"Most of it was my fault because I feel like you know when you're doing something, even if it's just a quick second, and you know you're not supposed to be doing it or it doesn't feel right, it's a voice back there that tells you that you shouldn't be doing it. I just say that it's my fault because I should've never left my baby in the car while it's running, but I was just thinking it's just a quick second, my house is right there," Jacobs said.

Authorities found the car abandoned with the baby safe inside.

Shortly before the car was found, officers spotted two teenage boys in the nearby area of the abandoned car with keys to the stolen car.