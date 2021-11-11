"He took it upon himself to do the unthinkable. He struck her in the face 30 times."

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A correctional officer recovers at SLU Hospital after an inmate assaulted her at St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton.

Missouri State Representative Kimberly Ann-Collins is passionate about prison and criminal justice reform.

She got involved with the case after her constituents reached out.

"Her dad reached out saying his daughter was brutally beaten yesterday morning at St. Louis County Justice Center," Collins shares. "Her face is beaten pretty bad. Two swollen eyes and one eye, she can't open. Her lip was busted and so was her nose and a bunch of scars on her face. When you see her now, she doesn't look like what we are used to seeing."

The family says their daughter is a good person and doesn't deserve this.

She's been a correctional officer, also known as a CO, for almost four years and claims there are too few officers to control the inmate population.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Executive's Office confirms the attack. This happened after an inmate refused to go to his cell.

When he didn't comply with the officer's orders, he charged and assaulted her.

Collins says, "He took it upon himself to do the unthinkable. He struck her in the face 30 times."

The spokesperson explains that's when another inmate intervened and the officer was able to push a panic button.

Two correctional officers and a supervisor rushed in, restraining the inmate.

The spokesperson explains they followed the policies, but they may need to change those policies.

Collins agrees, "There needs to be restructure at the Justice Center. St. Louis County Justice Center has to be accountable because there are growing concerns in regards to safety issues."

Issues like understaffing.

"For her to be one CO in one pod with 72 male inmates, that's problematic," Collins emphasizes.

The jail is short 78 officers.

High turnover rates mixed with low pay leaves them in pinch.

The county's spokesperson says to be comfortable, they would like to have 170 CO's. Right now, they are able to cover shifts with OT and supervisors filling in.

Another correctional officer approached 5 On Your Side and wanted to remain anonymous, but wanted to speak out.

He's been a CO for over five years and claims the facility has become unsafe. The CO shares he's felt the change and impact in the last few years and it's become a revolving door.

Collins believes this puts employees and inmates in an unsafe position.

"I can only imagine what will happen if we don't take proper measures in addressing this issue. We're looking forward to getting some justice and some accountability," she says.

The family has hired an attorney.

Scott Anders, acting director of Justice Services, shared a statement to 5 On Your Side:

“We are saddened by this attack on one of our corrections officers and will be working with law enforcement to help them in this assault case.

The resident has been segregated from the rest of the population and we are working to get him moved to another facility while he awaits trial on a series of serious charges in the county and city.

Corrections officers have a difficult job. We have been working to get them raises to help with retention and recruitment.

The safety of our officers is paramount. I met with the officer’s family today and we will be there to support them.”