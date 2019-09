SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Afternoon visitation at Livesay Correctional Institution and Pre-release Center was cancelled after an inmate walked off the grounds of the facility Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Inmate Shane Adams was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at the Spartanburg center, located off New Cut Road and I-85.

Adams is 6 foot tall with red hair, blue eyes, and weighs 242 pounds. He has a "No Fear" tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Adams should call 911.