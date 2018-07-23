According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, a female inmate was found with 0.8 grams of marijuana, two pipes and Subutex while locked up at the Iredell County Detention Center.

The inmate, 34-year-old Heather Dawn Little Correll, was taken to see Magistrate M. Nethken and was charged with one count each of felony possession of controlled substance on a Prison or jail Premises and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magistrate Nethken set Correll a $50,000 secured bond.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC