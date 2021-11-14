Inmate serving life gets $10K payout for chemical deluge

He is currently jailed in a state prison in Marlboro County.

ST GEORGE, S.C. — An inmate serving life has received a $10,000 settlement in a lawsuit alleging he “unjustifiably suffered” while jailed in 2013 at the Lieber Correctional Institution in South Carolina.

WCSC-TV reports the lawsuit alleges that “without cause or provocation” corrections Officer Grealin Frazier fired chemical munitions through the lunch-tray flap of a holding cell after an inmate asked him for food.

Michael Gibert claims Frazier’s action unleashed a “toxic gas similar to, but stronger, than mace,” burning the eyes, noses, mouths, and lungs of all four inmates in the cell.