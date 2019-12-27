COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is assisting the South Carolina Department of Corrections in looking for an inmate who walked away from a worksite Friday.

According to the Chrysti Shain, Director of Communications, a South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate walked off from Caughman Road Park around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The suspect, Eric Ryan Dickerson, 28, was serving time for auto break-ins. Dickerson is described as a 28 year old white male, 6'1 ft, 186 lbs, balding on the top with brown hair on the sides, blue eyes,and a wearing a white tee shirt and SCDC tan pants and black boots. Suspect also has several tattoos on his right arm, left arm and back.

Dickerson has ties to the Simpsonville area.

If encountered call 911 ASAP.