Fire at beloved Gastonia ice cream shop intentionally set, investigators say

Tony's Ice Cream Shop, a staple on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, was intentionally set on fire Thursday, officials said.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A fire at Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia Thursday morning was intentionally set, fire officials announced.

The Gastonia Fire Department was called to a fire at the popular ice cream shop on East Franklin Boulevard just after 5:45 a.m. Thursday. The fire marshal's office ruled the fire was incendiary, meaning it was intentional.

Investigators said the business sustained minimal smoke and heat damage. Officials with the Gastonia Fire Department and the Gastonia Police Department are investigating at this time.

Any person with information about this incident or any other is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. Witnesses with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tony's has been serving hand-dipped ice cream in Gastonia for over 100 years.

