1 person seriously injured following shooting on I-77 to I-85 ramps

One person was shot on the ramp from north Interstate 77 to north Interstate 85 Friday morning, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting on the ramp from Interstate 77 north to northbound Interstate 85 Friday morning, Medic said.

The shooting happened a little after 7 a.m. Medic said the victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A heavy police presence caused major delays on I-77 north. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police blocked one lane of the ramp due to the investigation.

WCNC Charlotte asked CMPD if any arrests have been made in this shooting. Detectives have not yet released any suspect information or announced any arrests.

This shooting was one of several incidents CMPD investigated Friday. CMPD also investigated a deadly stabbing at an east Charlotte apartment complex and a shooting along North Tryon Street in University City. Medic also confirmed one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting at Liddell and Church streets just outside Uptown.

