Driver who caused deadly wreck on I-85 wanted by police

Police said the driver ran from the scene of a crash on I-85 that killed one person and injured two others.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.

One person was killed in the crash and two others were taken to the hospital, according to Medic.

CMPD said the suspect who caused the initial crash ran away from the scene. Any person with information about this crash or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

