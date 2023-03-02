CMPD responds to shooting along I-85 in southwest Charlotte

A vehicle with multiple bullet holes crashed on an embankment along I-85 in southwest Charlotte Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a car was shot into along Interstate 85 in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning.

It happened on the ramp from I-85 south to the I-485 outer loop. Medic said one person refused to be taken to the hospital.

Multiple CMPD vehicles responded to the scene, where one car crashed on an embankment off the highway. WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal observed multiple shell casings on the road and said the vehicle had several bullet holes.

A woman at the scene claimed her son was the driver of the vehicle. She told WCNC Charlotte he was not injured during the incident.

Police said the shooting does appear to be random. Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is the second shooting on one of Charlotte's interstates in less than a week. CMPD is still looking for the suspect who opened fire at a pickup truck on I-77 on Feb. 24. One person was seriously injured in that shooting.