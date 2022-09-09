Investigation underway after officer shoots, kills person in Caldwell County

Details are limited at this time as to what led up to the altercation and whether the person was armed.

CALDWELL, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer with the Hudson Police Department shot and killed a person in Caldwell County.

The police department said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers responded to Eastview Street, near Cedar Valley Road, after receiving a call for service. At this time, the department has not released the nature of the call.

An officer got into an altercation with someone and fired his gun, killing the person, the department said.

Details are limited at this time as to what led up to the altercation and whether the person was armed.

"Any loss of life is regrettable and our thoughts are with the family during this time," Hudson Police Chief Richard Blevins said, in part, in a statement.

