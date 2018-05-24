IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A Mooresville man was arrested after deputies said he was dealing marijuana and LSD out of his home.

Iredell County deputies received complaints from concerned citizens in the Regency Road area of Mooresville in March, with most of the calls mentioning lots of activity and vehicle traffic at all hours of day and night at the suspect home.

Investigators said emergency crews responded to the address several times in the past and that the resident, David Stikeleather, 60, had previous arrests for assaulting deputies and other emergency personnel.

On Wednesday, May 23, narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at 160 Regency Road after a lengthy surveillance operation. During the search, detectives found four pounds of marijuana, 116 grams of marijuana “wax,” two sets of scales, Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), and various prescription pill bottles with narcotics not prescribed to Stikeleather. Deputies also found $20,000 in cash. In total, the street value of the seized drugs was approximately $30,000.

Stikeleather was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Jail, where he was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana wax, felony possession of a Schedule I substance (LSD), felony maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV substance.

Deputies said Stikeleather’s criminal history consists of various drug charges, DWI and simple assault.

