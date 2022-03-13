Search underway for armed robbery suspect who assaulted a store employee, Iredell County deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find an armed robbery suspect.
According to a post online from the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, in Statesville on Old Mountain Road.
Deputies say the suspect entered the business, assaulted an employee and stole an item before leaving in a purple Scion XB. Authorities say the vehicle has a handicap placard and temporary license place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iredell County Emergency Communications Center at (704) 878-3100.
