STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office has charged a Statesville man for allegedly driving a car with three kids repeatedly into a home in Harmony.

Jose Gabriel Reyes, 22, was intoxicated and involved in a domestic dispute when deputies arrived at the home on Old Miller Road Thursday, officials announced Monday.

Reyes had left the home with three children when he then drove a vehicle into the residence, officials said. He rammed the home a total of three times.

Reyes and one of the children suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalized, according to the sheriff's office.

"Deputies determined Reyes had been drinking alcohol, and at some point had gotten into a verbal altercation with other family members inside the home," authorities said in a released statement.

Reyes was arrested at the scene and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with: Three Counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse, Three Counts of Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Two Counts of Misdemeanor Injury to Property, and Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

The Iredell County Department of Social Services responded to conduct a child welfare investigation.

Reyes arraigned and issued a $10,000.00 bond.

