Man charged with child sex crimes, Iredell County deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: This story briefly discusses sexual assault. While nothing explicit is described, reader discretion is advised.

A Mooresville man is accused of sexually assaulting a child during the summer, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a report against 37-year-old Joseph Ryan Perry was filed on August 18, 2023. The report claimed a child was sexually assaulted by Perry sometime between July 2023 and August 2023.

He was taken into custody on Friday, August 25. He has been charged with five counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child. Perry was granted a $150,000 secured bond.

Investigators say more charges may follow as the investigation continues.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

