2 men arrested, 145 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Iredell County, deputies say

The sheriff's office says K9 Connie discovered the narcotics during the stop.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two men from New York are facing charges after being found with 145 pounds of marijuana during a recent traffic stop, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Hillel Miller, 34, and Hasaanul Haq, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, are facing charges of felony trafficking and possession.

The agency says its Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team performed a traffic stop on a 2021 Ford Expedition on Monday, Feb. 14, on I-77 near mile marker 61 for a violation.

Deputies spoke with Miller and Haq and "detected signs of criminal activity taking place" during the stop, according to the agency's news release.

K9 Connie was called to the scene to assist and gave deputies a positive alert for narcotics being in the SUV.

Deputies say the marijuana seized has an estimated value of more than $650,000.

Both suspects received a $200,000 bond and were booked in the Iredell County Detention Center.

This also marks K9 Connie's second positive detection of drugs that led to an arrest in less than a week. The previous arrest happened on Feb. 8 when a man and woman were charged with having more than 28 pounds of marijuana on I-77.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts