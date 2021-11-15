Iredell County man facing 10 charges for alleged sex crimes, human trafficking, and stalking

William Joshua Byard is facing 10 charges for alleged crimes dating back to 2019. He is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An Iredell County man was given a $1.3 million bond for 10 charges accusing him of human trafficking, kidnapping, and sex crimes. William Joshua Byard, 30, of Stony Point, was charged in connection to an alleged crime dating back to 2019.

On Monday, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced the ten charges against Byard, who was served the first of two warrants on Nov. 10 charging him with four of the alleged crimes. A second warrant charging him with six additional charges was served on Nov. 13.

The first warrant was the result of an investigation that began in September, according to the sheriff's office. In that case, two victims told investigators they were sexually assaulted by Byard. One of the victims is a minor.

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement charged Byard with:

Two counts of Felony Human Trafficking

Felony Statutory Rape of a Minor 15 years old or less

Felony Kidnapping

Felony Stalking

The warrant was served to Byard at the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered new evidence linking Byard to a 2019 crime. Investigators interviewed the victim and along with the new evidence, charged Byard with six counts of Felony Sexual Activity.

In total, the secured bond for all his charges totals $1,300,000.00.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

