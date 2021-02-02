Statesville man charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor

Hawkins was out on a $250,000 bond stemming from a case where he was charged with 10 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man has been charged with two counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, between November 2020 and January 2021 the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Special Victims Unit received two Cyber Tips through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Based on evidence gathered in this case, officials were able to receive two felony arrest warrants against 66-year-old Michael Ray Hawkins for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hawkins was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 30, and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with felony warrants.

Hawkins then appeared before Magistrate R. Imes who issued a $10,000 secured bond on the two new charges.