Iredell County man stabbed in altercation over computer

Investigators say the victim refused to let 22-year-old Cody Choate use his computer to purchase narcotics.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 22-year-old Mooresville man is in custody in Iredell County after authorities say he stabbed another man during an altercation over a computer.

Deputies were called to the scene in the area of Beracah Road, near Mooresville on Jan. 5 in response to a stabbing.

Police say Cody Lee Choate stabbed a man after the victim refused to let him use his computer to purchase narcotics.

The victim told investigators with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office that Choate became angry with him, grabbed a knife and chased him down the street before stabbing him.

Authorities say the victim suffered a severe stab wound to the upper body. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies were able to get a felony arrest warrant for Choate and located him at his home on Brumley Road on Jan. 6.

Choate was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.