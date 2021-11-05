Man charged with threatening to kill Iredell County paramedic

Deputies said the suspect threatened to kill the paramedic, who was trying to treat a possible stab wound.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he threatened a first responder while they were trying to help treat a stab wound.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office was called to a reported stabbing in a wooded area between Zurich Lane and Fort Dobbs Road, north of Statesville. When medical personnel arrived, the victim, identified as Dustin Jay Tilley, allegedly threatened to kill the medic if he did not stop talking on his radio. Tilley then got up and walked off.

The first responder followed Tilley and told deputies where he was going when deputies said Tilley lunged at the medic with a knife. Tilley then ran through the woods toward his home on Fort Dobbs Road.

A K-9 deputy was able to track Tilley to his home. Tilley is accused of threatening to kill a witness who told police where he was because he did not want to go back to jail. A deputy deployed a stun gun and Tilley was taken into custody without further incident. He was then taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Tilley was released from the hospital on Oct. 7. He was served warrants for felony assault of emergency personnel, two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Tilley was given a $45,000 bond.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.