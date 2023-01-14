Suspect wanted for murder after man found killed in Iredell County, deputies say

Deputies say 23-year-old Carlton Michael Clarke is deemed armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be alert as they search for a man wanted for killing another man.

Deputies were called to a home Saturday along Emmanuel Road south of the Troutman community after a caller asked for a welfare check. The caller said they were supposed to meet someone who lived at the house, but the person did not show up.

After deputies didn't get a response from a door knock, they looked inside a window and found a body on the floor. Once they got inside, deputies said Michael Renard Clarke was found dead, and it was apparent he had been killed by someone else.

After canvassing the neighborhood, the sheriff's office found surveillance video sources that indicated 23-year-old Carlton Michael Clarke was a person of interest. Further investigation led deputies to obtain an arrest warrant, accusing him of murder.

Clarke remains wanted as of publication and is considered armed and dangerous. He stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 172 lbs.

Anyone with information about where Clarke is should call 9-1-1 immediately and not approach him. Tips can also be shared by calling 704-878-3100.

