Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds at 6 feet and 3 inches tall. He has previous known addresses in both Troutman and Pineville.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, deputies went to a home on Emmanuel Road, which is located south of Troutman, to perform a welfare check. When no one answered the door, deputies looked in the windows where they could see Michel Renard Clarke lying on the floor.

Deputies entered the home and confirmed Michel Clarke had died.

"It was apparent to the deputies Michel Clarke had been killed," the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday. "The deputies secured the scene and immediately canvassed the neighborhood seeking information from the neighbors."

Investigators sought a felony arrest warrant for Carlton Michael Clarke as a result of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3180. To remain anonymous, tips can be texted or called to the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

