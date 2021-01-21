x
Crime

Iredell County man charged with statutory rape of high school student

A counselor at North Iredell High School contacted police when a student said she was sexually assaulted. A Harmony man is facing 10 charges in the case.
Nathaniel Murry Smoot

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County county man was arrested after deputies said he sexually assaulted a student at North Iredell High School in November 2020. 

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, a school counselor reported to police that a student said they were sexually assaulted by an acquaintance. The police report was filed on Nov. 9, 2020. Deputies said the victim was assaulted multiple times from September 2017 through August 2020.

The victim was interviewed by detectives at the Dove House Children's Advocacy Center. Based on information received during that interview, as well as additional evidence gathered by investigators, deputies obtained felony arrest warrants for Nathaniel Murry Smoot, 25. 

Smoot was charged with six counts of felony statutory sex offense and four counts of statutory rape. He was taken into custody on Jan. 16 and is being held in the Iredell County Jail under a $1.5 million bond. 

