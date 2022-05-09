Iredell County Sheriff's Office buys new 27-foot boat for Lake Enforcement Unit

The 27-foot boat will be capable of navigating rough waters and will cut down on response times, the sheriff's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced it has a new 27-foot patrol boat to use on Lake Norman as part of its Lake Enforcement Unit expansion.

Officials said the new boat design will allow deputies to navigate rougher waters, provides increased maneuverability and will cut down on response times. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office Lake Enforcement Unit operates 24 hours a day.

The boat was purchased using Federal Asset Forfeiture and Federal Equitable Sharing. It includes a walk-around cabin, thermal imaging technology and color video cameras to assist deputies. It also includes real-view 3D sonar, radar and navigation. The sheriff's office said the boat will be used in conjunction with fire departments and rescue squads on life-saving missions.

"As our lake communities grow, we are committed to meeting their needs," Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts