Woman claims to have explosives, nearly runs over deputies: Iredell County Sheriff's Office

The 40-year-old woman now faces a list of charges tied to the incident on Sunday, Nov. 21.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville woman faces a list of charges after the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said she not only threatened to blow up explosives in her house but also nearly ran over two deputies while getting away.

Deputies said they responded to a reported domestic incident at a home along Zircon Drive near Peridot Drive on Sunday, Nov. 21. According to the sheriff's office, 40-year-old Tanisha Lashay Marshall claimed she had an explosive device in her home and said she would detonate it if deputies didn't arrive quickly.

Deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team got on the scene and started to approach carefully. However, the sheriff's office said Marshall came outside and got into her BMW. She then started driving, accelerating and nearly hitting two deputies.

A description for her car was radioed out, and the sheriff's office said another deputy spotted her nearby along Stones Edge Road and Gemstone Drive. Marshall, however, reportedly sped off as the deputy tried to stop her.

Eventually, Iredell County deputies say they were able to finally stop her and take her into custody without further incident. She faces several charges and was granted a $10,000 secured bond.

Here's a list of the charges Marshall faces:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Felony fleeing to elude arrest

Misdemeanor driving while license revoked

Misdemeanor speeding

Careless and reckless driving

Open container in a vehicle

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.