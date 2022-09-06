An Iredell County teacher was already charged for an improper relationship with a student. Deputies say she had the student with her while on bond

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey is now in jail and faces a slew of new charges.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County teacher who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is now accused of seeing the victim at her home, violating the conditions of her release.

36-year-old Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was previously charged with statutory rape and other related charges in Aug. 2022. She was given a $75,000 bond and placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring. However, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said she's been seen with the victim at her home at least nine times since her arrest.

Bailey now faces a slew of new charges and was arrested at her home on Sep. 2 Her 27 new charges include:

Nine misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Nin felony counts of intimidating or interfering with a state witness

Nine counts of felony violation of pre-trial release conditions

Bailey was issued an $800,000 secured bond on her new charges, and deputies say more may follow. She remains in custody as of writing.

