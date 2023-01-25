Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say

Melissa Sue Proctor, who was employed by a third-party company, was reportedly drinking wine from an insulated cup.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at Shepherd Elementary School on Tuesday, but was reported as smelling of alcohol to the principal. The school resource officer was alerted and determined Proctor was indeed impaired.

Additionally, the sheriff's office said Proctor not only had an empty bottle of wine in her pocketbook, but she also had an insulated cup full of wine she was drinking from.

Proctor is now charged with two misdemeanor charges: possession of alcohol on a school campus and child neglect. She was removed from campus and will be in Mooresville District Court on March 9.

Deputies noted Proctor was employed by the Stepping Stones Group, which is used by the Iredell-Statesville Schools system to fill positions temporarily. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to both the district and the company for further comment.

