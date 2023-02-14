Statesville arcade owners facing gambling charges

The owners of SKILLZ Game Room are facing felony charges after Iredell County investigators alleged they were running an illegal gambling parlor.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two Salisbury men are facing charges after Iredell County deputies seized dozens of illegal gambling machines from their Statesville business last week, investigators said.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office removed over 60 gambling machines from the SKILLZ Game Room on Barkley Road on Feb. 10 while executing a search warrant, deputies said. SKILLZ Game Room is one of nine Iredell County businesses accused of operating as an illegal gambling operation that paid out winnings in cash.

Undercover detectives allege they entered the business and watched the illegal operation in person and played games to receive cash winnings. The business owners were given a cease and desist letter from the sheriff's office they must stop all illegal operations within 15 days. According to the sheriff's office, the business simply changed computer software in an attempt to avoid being shut down.

Possession of more than five illegal gambling machines is a felony in North Carolina. Deputies seized 60 machines and $2,960 in cash. The business owners were not present when the warrant was executed. When investigators asked them to arrive, the business owners never showed up and detectives are seeking warrants for their arrest.

Nishit Chandrakant Patel and Dharminkumar Rameshbahi Patel are now wanted for felony possession of five or more gaming machines, misdemeanor gambling and possession of a slot-style machine.

“This is not an isolated incident, and investigators will continue to monitor these places, and additional search warrants will be executed if the illegal activity continues," Sheriff Darren Campbell said. "These businesses breed other types of crimes, such as robberies, assaults and drug activity."

