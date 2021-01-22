Iredell man accused of sexually abusing a minor

According to the report, the student disclosed that she had been sexually abused outside of school by a family friend.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County man has been arrested for indecent liberties with a minor, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, on Dec. 12, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a school official at East Iredell Middle School in reference to a child making statements of sexual assault.

According to the report, the student disclosed that she had been sexually abused outside of school by a family friend.

Deputies report that the victim was interviewed and during the course of that interview, the victim identified 21-year-old Javier Roberto Hernandez as the suspect.