Iredell man accused of sexually abusing a minor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County man has been arrested for indecent liberties with a minor, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office reports.
According to deputies, on Dec. 12, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a school official at East Iredell Middle School in reference to a child making statements of sexual assault.
According to the report, the student disclosed that she had been sexually abused outside of school by a family friend.
Deputies report that the victim was interviewed and during the course of that interview, the victim identified 21-year-old Javier Roberto Hernandez as the suspect.
On Jan. 16, Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was served with the warrant, then appeared before Magistrate P. Tutterrow who issued a $20,000 secured bond.