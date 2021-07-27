x
Crime

Iredell-Statesville teacher suspended over allegations of sexual exploitation of a minor

Troutman Middle school teacher has been suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Mooresville Police Department.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Troutman Middle school teacher, Kyle Christopher McKay, has been suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Mooresville Police Department into allegations of sexual exploitation of a minor, the school district announced Tuesday.

McKay has been teaching at Troutman since August 2015 and has been charged with one count of felony 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a released statement, no student within the Iredell-Statesville Schools was involved with this charge.

No other details regarding the allegations were immediately available. 

