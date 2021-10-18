'It's been a very rough day' | Charlotte saw 3 homicides in one day

A violent weekend has police looking for suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A weekend filled with violence and death in charlotte has police are seeking the public's help.

It started with shootings on Beatties Ford Road when the weekend started and ended on Sunday night with a person found dead inside a car in uptown Charlotte.

Around 12:30 a.m. early Sunday morning, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police answered a call for shots fired on Aulton Link Court in north Charlotte. When police arrived on the scene they found a victim suffering a gunshot wound. They said the man was dead when they arrived.

As police collected information and tried to piece together what happened, less than 12 hours later, around 11:30 a.m., police called out to Wynbrook Way. Officers said 29-year-old Terrell McCreary was the victim and was found suffering apparent trauma. He died from his injuries.

On Sunday night, police swarmed south Mint street after a report of a man dead inside a car near Truist field. Investigators on the scene said the incident actually started on Remount Road.

Investigators said 21-year-old Tahajie Howard was the victim and was shot in an incident that happened several miles away on Remount Road in Charlotte's Westside around 8 p.m.

It seems Howard drove to uptown where he died. Police said they are still trying to find the people responsible for all the shootings in what has been a difficult day for everyone.

"it's been a very rough day and obviously the work is very important to us. Obviously when you have the loved ones of the victims on these scenes, taking care of their needs is very much a priority for us." CMPD Major Alex Watson said.

